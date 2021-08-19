Official Trailer for Mystery 'The Magical World of Andrew Bennett'

"There can be no grief without vengeance." High Octane Pictures has unveiled an official US trailer for a French magical mystery called The Magical World of Andrew Bennett, directed by Kévin Payet. This is being released on VOD in the US a few years after first launching. Andrew Bennett is first and foremost a universe created by Youtuber "Superflame", in the form of an audio story. "Faced with the enthusiasm from his subscribers on the birth of this universe, the author previously recognized for his talents as an imitator, decided to extend it by creating an audio series that he called The Calendar of Before the End the times." Eventually it became a novel, a comic, and now a series. Hunter of cursed books and forbidden grimoires, Andrew Bennett - played by Geoffrey Petit-Jean-Genat - comes to town following a set of murders the police can't solve. With the Inspector Hobbs, he is after the mastermind who strives for the achievement of a magic ritual. Its dark outcome could be a disaster… This looks fun, but it definitely looks cheap, too. Enjoy.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Kévin Payet's The Magical World of Andrew Bennett, on YouTube:

Hunter of cursed books and forbidden grimoires, Andrew Bennett (Geoffrey Petit-Jean-Genat) comes to town following a series of violent murders the police can't solve. With his mysterious magical doorway and the help of the local inspector Hobbs (Frederic Perchet), Bennett chases down the hidden mastermind behind the murders. It is soon discovered that dark magic rituals leads to a much more sinister and world-ending plan. Can the doorkeeper solve the mystery before it's too late? The Magical World of Andrew Bennett is directed by French filmmaker Kévin Payet, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other TV work previously. Adapted from his own French series called "Andrew Bennett" that first premiered back in 2018. High Octane Pictures will release Payet's The Magical World of Andrew Bennett direct-to-VOD in the US starting September 7th, 2021 coming soon. Anyone interested in this?