Official Trailer for NatGeo's 'Fauci' Documentary Film Made in Secret

"I don't understand the hate that people have." National Geographic has released the trailer for a doc film called Fauci, a profile of the famous infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the frontline expert when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in America in early 2020. Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, Fauci is a revealing portrait of the nation's top infectious disease expert and one of our most dedicated public servants. Fauci has led the U.S. fight against every epidemic the country has faced from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19. The film features insights from former President George W. Bush, former national security advisor Susan Rice, former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden, and key AIDS activists, among others. Dr. Fauci's family, friends & former patients also provide commentary about the man, his personality, and what makes him who he is. Dr. Fauci had no creative control over the film or book. He was not paid for his participation, nor does he have any financial stakes in the film or book.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Hoffman & Janet Tobias's doc Fauci, direct from YouTube:

Fauci delivers a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of the ultimate public servant, who after a lifetime of service faced his biggest test: a pandemic with ferocity unmatched in modern history. With his signature blend of scientific acumen, candor and integrity, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a cultural icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that has come at a great cost as he has also faced attacks from adversaries in a nation increasingly divided by political party lines — with science increasingly caught in the crosshairs. "There is only one Dr. Tony Fauci, and it's an incredible privilege to be the first to tell the story of his life and career, including his never-ending quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks." Fauci is co-directed by filmmakers John Hoffman (director of the docs Sleepless in America, Rancher Farmer Fisherman, First in Human, The Antidote) & Janet Tobias (director of the docs No Place on Earth, Unseen Enemy, Memory Games). It's produced by Jon Bardin and Alexandra Moss. National Geographic will debut Fauci in select US theaters starting September 10th, 2021 coming soon.