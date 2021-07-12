Official Trailer for Netflix Doc 'Pray Away' About Conversion Therapy

"I've spent a lot of time thinking 'how did I believe that?'" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a film titled Pray Away, marking the feature directorial debut of award-winning doc filmmaker Kristine Stolakis. It's also executive produced by iconic producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum and many others. The doc dives into the horrible and frightening world of conversion therapy, the religious practice of sending people to camps and "therapy" centers to "pray the gay away" (there's been a few feature films about this including The Miseducation of Cameron Post and Boy Erased). After years as Christian superstars in the religious right, many of these men and women have come out as LGBTQ, disavowing the very movement they helped start. Focusing on the dramatic journeys of former conversion therapy leaders, current members, and a survivor, Pray Away chronicles the "ex gay" movement’s rise to power, persistent influence, and also the profound harm it causes. I'm glad that Netflix is releasing this, the more people that can watch it the better.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kristine Stolakis' doc Pray Away, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In the 1970s, five men struggling with being gay in their Evangelical church started a Bible study to help each other leave the "homosexual lifestyle." They quickly received over 25,000 letters from people asking for help and formalized as Exodus International, the largest and most controversial conversion therapy organization in the world. But leaders struggled with a secret: their "same-sex attractions" never went away. After years as superstars in the religious right, many of these men and women have come out as LGBTQ, disavowing the very movement they helped start. Focusing on the dramatic journeys of former conversion therapy leaders, current members, and a survivor, this chronicles the "ex gay" movement's rise to power, its unscientific influence, and its legacy of profound harm. Pray Away is directed by American documentary filmmaker Kristine Stolakis, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short docs previously. Produced by Jessica Devaney, Anya Rous, & Kristine Stolakis. Executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. Netflix will debut Pray Away streaming on Netflix starting August 3rd this year.