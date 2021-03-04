MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Netflix Doc 'Seaspiracy' About the Fishing Industry

March 4, 2021
"Can you turn off the cameras?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a conservation & health documentary called Seaspiracy, from the same filmmakers behind the Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret (2014) previously. Seaspiracy examines the global fishing industry, challenging notions of sustainable fishing and showing how humans cause widespread environmental destruction. "This film will radically transform the way we think and act on ocean conservation forever. It is time we focus our ecological and ethical concerns on our seas and its inhabitants. This is a new era for how we treat the most important habitat on earth." Are you ready? The good news is that the film will be launching worldwide on Netflix later this month! Not too long of a wait to catch this documentary and learn the truth about the fishing industry & sustainable futures.

Kip Andersen's film Seaspiracy examines the global fishing industry, challenging notions of sustainable fishing and showing how human actions cause widespread environmental destruction. Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers alarming global corruption. Seaspiracy is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Kip Andersen, director of the docs Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret and What the Health previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Andersen's Seaspiracy steaming on Netflix starting on March 24th this month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested in watching?

