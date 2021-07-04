Official Trailer for Netflix's Animated 'Masters of the Universe' Show

"Behold… the Lord of Destruction!" Netflix has released an official trailer for their animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, directed by Kevin Smith. We've been waiting a long time for the live-action movie, which may or may not ever be released, but until then - check out this fresh anime update on the classic fantasy story. The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. After decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia to its glory. Will the Guardians of Grayskull save Eternia and the fate of the entire Universe? Featuring the voices of Chris Wood as He-Man, Dennis Haysbert as Grayskull, Mark Hamill as Skeletor (oh hell yes!), plus Sarah Michelle Gellar, Adam Gifford, Jay Tavare, Diedrich Bader, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Phil LaMarr, Jason Mewes, and Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man. This looks like a good time; flashy stoner animation and gnarly fantasy action. The end is only the beginning. Check out the first look footage below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, from YouTube:

The war for Eternia culminates in Netflix's new anime show "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe. Masters of the Universe: Revelation features episodes directed by iconic American filmmaker filmmaker Kevin Smith, director of the films Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl, Clerks II, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Cop Out, Red State, Tusk, Yoga Hosers, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot most recently. The series is written by Eric Carrasco, Diya Mishra, Tim Sheridan, Kevin Smith, Marc Bernadin, and Tim Sheridan. Produced by Susan Corbin. Based on the Masters of the Universe toys by Mattel. Netflix will debut Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation series streaming on Netflix starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer. Want to watch?