Official Trailer for Netflix's Animated Musical 'Arlo the Alligator Boy'

"Little gator, looks like you got outta the swamp." Netflix has debuted a trailer for the animated adventure called Arlo the Alligator Boy, a musical from filmmaker Ryan Crego. A young humanoid alligator travels to the big city in hopes of reuniting with his estranged father, meeting a colorful cast of characters along the way. The plot is a bit typical, but the characters are not - not only is "Arlo the Alligator Boy" a fun one, but there's tons of wacky people he meets on his journey and befriends. After arriving in NYC, Arlo sets up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and tries to bring it back to life. Featuring the voices of Michael J. Woodard as Arlo, with Mary Lambert, Michael "Flea" Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Brett Gelman, Jonathan Van Ness, Haley Tju, Jennifer Coolidge, and Vincent Rodriguez III. Even though it's aimed at kids above all, this looks like it will be a good time for everyone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Crego's Arlo the Alligator Boy, from Netflix's YouTube:

Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo's journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo's adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I Heart Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life. Arlo the Alligator Boy is directed by American animation filmmaker Ryan Crego, making his first feature film after working as supervising director on the TV series "Sanjay and Craig" previously, and also producing "Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh". The screenplay is written by Clay Senechal. Netflix will release Crego's Arlo the Alligator Boy streaming starting on April 16th, 2021 this spring. Who's into this?