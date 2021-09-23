Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Britney vs Spears' Doc by Erin Lee Carr

"I just want my life back." Netflix has launched a trailer for their documentary about Britney Spears, titled Britney vs Spears. It will be on Netflix next week - not long of a wait at all. The NY Times also released an investigative doc film earlier this year called Framing Britney Spears, examining the problematic story of Britney's conservatorship. No more secrets. No more silence. This documentary picks up where that left on to tell her story. Director Erin Lee Carr ("How To Fix a Drug Scandal") and journalist Jenny Eliscu work to delve deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship that has been in place for over 13 years. The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney's behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy. Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told. Yes - let her out! It's time for her freedom.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Erin Lee Carr's doc Britney vs Spears, direct from YouTube:

The world already knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Netflix's Britney vs Spears film tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this documentary feature paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney's life without utilizing the usual traumatic images that have previously defined her. Britney vs Spears is directed by American producer / filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, director of the doc films Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop, Mommy Dead & Dearest, I Love You Now Die, and At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal previously, as well as the TV doc series "How to Fix a Drug Scandal". Produced by Erin Lee Carr, Sarah Gibson, Kate Barry. Netflix will debut Britney vs Spears streaming on Netflix starting September 28th, 2021. Who wants to watch this?