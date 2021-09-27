Official Trailer for Netflix's Doc 'Convergence: Courage in a Crisis'

"It's a crisis. But opportunities are born from crisis." Netflix has debuted the trailer for a documentary film titled Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, created by Academy Award-winning doc filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel (We Ride, Virunga, Evelyn). Debuting on Netflix this October. While Covid-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future. The film examines the pandemic-related crises occurring around the world and how communities are coming together to solve major problems and make a difference - from a Syrian refugee fighting the UK government to include hospital cleaners and porters in bereavement pay to a doctor committed to serving Miami's homeless community. "Activists and volunteers work through the darkest days of 2020, galvanizing social change amidst chaos as governments start to fail local communities. This epic, globally spanning and deeply passionate documentary serves as a clarion call that great change can be born of crisis." Take a look.

Trailer (+ poster) for Orlando von Einsiedel's doc Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, from YouTube:

An epic collaboration that spans eight countries and 9 individual stories, Convergence reveals the power of compassion and community in the face of a crisis. Beginning at the onset of the pandemic, this follows everyday citizens across the globe as they rise to the challenges of this upheaval in extraordinary ways — from a Syrian refugee fighting the UK government to include hospital cleaners & porters in bereavement pay to a doctor committed to serving Miami's homeless community. But as this generation defining crisis begins to unmask deep-rooted flaws and inequities worldwide, their diverse journeys tell a more unified narrative about our common humanity and how, by coming together, great change can emerge from chaos. Convergence is directed by British doc filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel, of the docs We Ride, Virunga, and Evelyn previously, as well as many shorts. Co-directed by Hassan Akkad (UK), Amber Fares (US), Alexander “Lali” Houghton (Peru), Guillermo Galdos (Peru), Juhi Sharma (India), Lieven Corthouts (Belgium), Mauricio Montiero Filho (Brazil), Mohammad Reza Eyni (Iran), Sara Khaki (Iran) and Wenhua Lin (China). Netflix debuts the Convergence: Courage in a Crisis doc streaming on October 12th, 2021.