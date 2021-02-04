Official Trailer for Netflix's Doc Film 'Pelé' About the Football Legend

"At that moment, I didn't want to be Pelé." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for the documentary film Pelé, a brand new sports profile doc about the legendary football player known around the world simply as Pelé. There was also another doc called Pele: Birth of a Legend a few years back, but that's a different one from this film. Pelé, the new Netflix documentary, chronicles the life of the Brazilian football player, Edson Arantes do Nascimento - better known as Pelé. The documentary looks back at the extraordinary period when Pelé, the only player to win three World Cup titles, went from a young superstar in 1958 to a national hero, amidst a radical and turbulent era in Brazilian history - telling a story of Brazil's political history as connected to Pele. The film features tons of interviews and old footage, as well as testimonials from family members, journalists, artists, and others who witnessed the golden age of Brazilian football. Give this a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Tryhorn & Ben Nicholas' doc Pelé, direct from YouTube:

The film charts Pelé's remarkable journey to becoming the 'King of Football' and leading his nation's team to their historic win at the 1970 World Cup. With rare and exclusive filmed access to Pelé himself, the film emotionally showcases the star reflecting upon his impressive career. The documentary also includes rare archival footage and interviews from former legendary team-mates at Santos Futebol Clube and also the Brazilian national team, including Zagallo, Amarildo and Jairzinho, as well as extraordinary testimonials from family members, journalists, artists, & other personalities who witnessed the golden age of Brazilian football. Pelé is co-directed by filmmakers David Tryhorn & Ben Nicholas, both of whom made the doc film Crossing the Line about athlete Danny Harris previously. It's produced by Pitch Productions; executive produced by Academy Award winner Kevin Macdonald. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut this Pelé doc streaming starting on February 23rd, 2021 this month.