Official Trailer for Netflix's Stop-Motion Anthology Series 'The House'

"You have to nourish the soul of the house." Netflix has revealed the trailer for The House, an anthology series of stories all set inside one house. "A house and the surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home." Made by the animation production house Nexus Studios, and featuring stories directed by filmmakers of acclaimed animated shorts including This Magnificent Cake! and The Burden. The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios. The first story is set in the 1800s, the next in present day, and final in the "near future" about a landlady trying to restore the crumbling old house as it floats on. With a huge voice cast: Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's animated series The House, direct from YouTube:

Story 1, directed by Marc James Roels & Emma de Swaef: Set in the 1800s, impoverished Raymond meets a mysterious benefactor who promises to restore both him and his family to their former status. The family soon learns that wants and desires may not always lead you where you expect. Story 2, directed by Niki Lindroth von Bahr: Set in the present day, a harassed property developer tries to make a quick sale from a renovation. However, some eerie unexpected guests have other plans and become the catalyst to a more personal transformation. Story 3, directed by Paloma Baeza: Set in the near future, the house survives a hugely changed landscape. We meet Rosa, a young landlady determined to stay in her beloved crumbling house and restore it to its former glory. But Rosa's unrealistic vision has blinded her to the inevitable change that is coming and to what matters most. The House series is produced by Nexus Studios based in London and LA. Each of the three screenplays is written by Enda Walsh. Netflix will debut The House collection streaming starting January 14th, 2022 coming up soon. Who's interested in watching?