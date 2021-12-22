Official Trailer for Netflix's 'The Royal Treatment' Romantic Comedy

"We're in Hair Camp, and you're out flirting with hot royalty." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for another sappy romantic comedy called The Royal Treatment. Which just copies so many other romcom stories with "what if she could be a princess by marrying this guy?!" Been there, done that, this isn't new, yet they keep making these. New York hairdresser Izzy, played by Laura Marano, seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail? She and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts. The full cast includes Mena Massoud (from Aladdin!), Chelsie Preston Crayford, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah, and Cameron Rhodes. Looks like yet another extra cheesy Hallmark holiday special that Netflix scooped up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rick Jacobson's The Royal Treatment, from Netflix's YouTube:

Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts. The Royal Treatment is directed by American writer / filmmaker Rick Jacobson, director of many other films including Full Contact, Dragon Fire, Lion Strike, Terminal Voyage, Night Hunter, Reasons of the Heart, Strategic Command, Black Thunder, Bad Guys, and Bitch Slap previously. The screenplay is by Holly Hester. It's produced by Ellen Marano, Vanessa Marano, Laura Marano, and Chloe Smith. Netflix will release The Royal Treatment streaming on January 20th, 2022.