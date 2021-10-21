Official Trailer for 'Night Night' Thriller About Recovering from Trauma

"I'm just feeling very vulnerable, and confused right now." K Factor Films has released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Night Night, marking the feature directorial debut of actress / filmmaker Niki Koss. This film hasn't played at any festivals, but will be opening in November for anyone interested. After waking up from a horrific car accident, April must find a way to work through her trauma and a will to survive a recovery from hell. Koss introduces it: "A one of a kind aesthetic, coupled with a fierce female lead is the formula that I believe makes Night Night so special." The film stars Brenna D'Amico as April, with Deric Augustine, Matty Cardarople, Eric Roberts, and featuring Tony Todd. Night Night is a "refreshing new take on a female driven psychological thriller that the world is more than ready for." This looks like it becomes extra creepy once the story really gets going, with some big twists & turns likely. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Niki Koss' Night Night, direct from YouTube:

After waking up from a horrific car accident, April (Brenna D'Amico) must find a way to work through her trauma and a will to survive a recovery from hell. When she awakes from a coma, she finds that a man, who's relationship she considered "casual dating" before had been by her bedside the entire time. April faces many more months of recovery time, this fiercely independent young woman is forced to rely on a man who she hardly knows for survival. As April continues her long road to recovery, strange events start to take place in her daily life forcing her to question what is real and what is imagined in her mind. Night Night is directed by American actress / filmmaker Niki Koss, making her feature directorial debut with this project after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Johnson and Jordan Berman. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Night Night will debut in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 16th, 2021 this fall. Visit the film's official site.