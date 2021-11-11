Official Trailer for Nostalgic 'Mixtape' Movie with Gemma Brooke Allen

"A mixtape is a message from the maker to the listener." That is indeed an accurate description. Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a nostalgic dramedy film titled Mixtape, the latest from filmmaker Valerie Weiss (also of Dance by Design, Losing Control, A Light Beneath Their Feet). As the world approaches Y2K, a quirky 12-year-old sets out on a journey to find songs on a mixtape made by her late parents. When a young girl accidentally destroys the mixtape that belonged to her mother, she sets out to track down each of the obscure songs on the cassette. The film stars Gemma Brooke Allen as Beverly, with Audrey Hsieh, Olga Petsa, Jackson Rathbone, plus Nick Thune and Julie Bowen. As cute as this looks, it's pretty much like hitting gold in the nostalgia mine - combining late 90s nostalgia with cassette-tape nostalgia all in one! There's also toppings of Napster nostalgia and vinyl nostalgia, too. It does look like plenty of music fun.

On the eve of Y2k, the orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents who died in a car accident when she was a baby. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents. So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape. Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); the intimidatingly tough Nicky (Olga Petsa); as well as Anti (Nick Thune), an anti-everything record store owner who's the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly. Mixtape is directed by American filmmaker Valerie Weiss, director of the films Dance by Design, Losing Control, A Light Beneath Their Feet, and The Archer previously, plus some TV shows. The screenplay is written by Stacey Menear. Netflix releases Mixtape streaming starting December 3rd, 2021.