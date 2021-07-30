Official Trailer for 'On Broadway' Doc About NYC's Theater History

"Will I conquer New York?" Kino Lorber has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary film called On Broadway, from director Oren Jacoby. This is a doc celebrating the triumphant return of Broadway. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city's last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again. An all-star cast tells the inside story of Broadway theater, and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and an uneasy balance between art and commerce. Legends of the stage and screen, including Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen, take us behind the scenes of many of Broadway's most groundbreaking & beloved shows, from "A Chorus Line" to "Hamilton." I've always been a fan of Broadway, and hope they'll be back as strong as ever.

For anyone who loves theater, this contemporary history of Broadway is a pure joy! As audiences prepare for the return of live theater after an unprecedented absence of 18 months, an all-star cast tells the inside story of the last time Broadway came back from the brink. On Broadway shows how this revival helped save New York City, thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and the sometimes uneasy balance between art & commerce. Interviews with legends of the stage & screen, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, and Ian McKellen take us behind the scenes of Broadway’s most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from A Chorus Line to Hamilton. Archival clips of iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin punctuate this hurly-burly ride through the main street of American show business. On Broadway is directed by producer / filmmaker Oren Jacoby, director of the doc films The Shakespeare Sessions, Constantine's Sword, My Italian Secret, and Shadowman previously. This first premiered at the 2019 Hamptons Film Festival, and it also played at DOC NYC. Kino Lorber releases On Broadway in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting August 20th.