Official Trailer for 'On Thin Ice' Doc Film About Prejudice in Sports

"This is a story about many lives." Freestyle Digital Media has debuted the official trailer for a fascinating new documentary titled On Thin Ice, made by actor-turned-filmmaker Keli Price telling his own personal story in connection with a family member. Athletes who have struggled for acceptance due to race, religion, sexual orientation, and other prejudices, endure conflict in their quest to level the playing field. On Thin Ice introduces us to Jack Brooks (who is the filmmaker's great-grandfather), a Polish-Jewish speedskater who emigrated to America before WWII and lost his chances because of his religion. The doc goes on to profile other modern day athletes who are experiencing prejudice and other issues as they try to make a name for themselves. A story about and discussion on how athletes fight against this and continue on no matter what.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Keli Price's doc On Thin Ice, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Polish athlete Jack Brooks escaped the pogroms in 1923 and went on to become one of the top speedskaters of interwar America. He skated with the U.S. Olympic team, and traveled to Lake Placid in 1932 for the III Olympic Winter Games. But his dream was cut short. Singled out because of the religion he practiced and the place he called home, the "speedster from Poland" became a spectator on the sidelines. This is the story of his life, and the lives of the men and women who came after him. This is a testament to their collective fight for fairness, and to the abiding spirit that sport can and should advance greater understanding of ourselves and each other. On Thin Ice is directed by American actor / filmmaker Keli Price, making his feature directorial debut with this project. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Freestyle Digital Media will release Price's On Thin Ice direct-to-VOD on February 2nd this winter.