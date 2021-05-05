Official Trailer for Online Reality Show Torture Horror Film 'Funhouse'

"Some will weep for you. Others will laugh." Magnet Releasing has revealed a new official US trailer for the indie horror Funhouse, made by Canadian filmmaker Jason William Lee (The Evil in Us, Alphamem). This originally premiered in 2019 and is finally getting a VOD release in the next few weeks. When eight "C-list" celebrities from around the globe are invited to compete in an online "Big Brother" style reality show, they arrive at the house and soon realize that they are playing for their very lives; those voted off suffer horrific consequences, broadcast live to the entire world. Scary! But also kind of fun? A very dark remix of celebrity internet voyeur culture. Funhouse co-stars Valter Skarsgård, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Khamisa Wilsher, Christopher Gerard, Karolina Benefield, Amanda Howells, and Mathias Retamal. This isn't the most original concept, but it doesn't look so bad. The reaction shots of all the people watching are hilarious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason William Lee's Funhouse, direct from Magnet's YouTube:

Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the Funhouse, an online 'Big Brother' style reality show. To rebrand his image and tarnished reputation, Kasper reluctantly accepts the offer. Together with 7 other "C-list" celebrities from around the globe he will compete for the prize of five million dollars. At first, the Funhouse is just as the name suggests, full of wild times, budding friendships, love connections and brewing rivalries. To everyone's surprise, the fun quickly turns into misery when the first challenge leaves one of the contestants brutally murdered. Funhouse is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason William Lee, director of the genre films The Evil in Us and Alphamem previously, as well as numerous short films. This initially premiered and first opened (in Brazil) back in 2019. Magnet Releasing will debut Funhouse direct-to-VOD starting on May 28th later this month.