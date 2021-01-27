Official Trailer for Open Relationships Doc 'There's No I in Threesome'

"We just have to have as much fun as they do." HBO has debuted an official trailer for a new documentary film from New Zealand called There's No "I" in Threesome, which is one of the best enticing titles in a while. As that title indicates, the film is about open relationships and threesomes and trying out more than just one partner. There is No "I" In Threesome follows Ollie and Zoe, a newly engaged couple who agree to try out an open relationship before they get married. Anyone who has ever considered this knows it's going to end up as a disaster, but lots of people love to try it out anyway hoping it will be exciting because they're "open-minded." Alas, it always ends with pain and suffering, but this film explores all the different sides of it. "Working closely with an intimacy co-ordinator made the (filmmaking) process safe for everyone and ultimately resulted in more freedom of expression, rather than restriction, because it was all about trust and everyone involved respected that," says producer Alex Reed. I am certainly curious to see how this plays out.

Official trailer for Jan Oliver Lucks' doc There's No "I" in Threesome, direct from HBO's YouTube:

The narrative in HBO's There is No "I" In Threesome follows a loving and freshly engaged couple who are maintaining a long-distance relationship. Sexually explorative, they choose to open up their relationship before getting married. And when relationship lines blur, the pair are forced to face the implications of their decisions. "Making this film over the last five years has been one wild, slippery, ride, offering a voyeuristic look at the fun to be had when opening up a relationship," said director Jan Oliver Lucks. There's No "I" in Threesome is directed by German filmmaker Jan Oliver Lucks (aka J.Ollie Lucks), co-director of the doc Wilbur: The King in the Ring, as well as some other short films. This is premiering at the WarnerMedia Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival (it is not a festival selection). HBO then releases There's No "I" in Threesome streaming on HBO Max starting on February 11th this winter. Anyone else curious?