Activist Nuns! Official Trailer for Outstanding 'Rebel Hearts' Doc Film

by
June 7, 2021
Source: YouTube

Rebel Hearts Trailer

"If you really believe something is wrong, put your body on the line." Yes! Fight the power!! Discovery has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary called Rebel Hearts, which originally premiered to glowing reviews at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A look at Los Angeles's Sisters of the Immaculate Heart, nuns who challenged the patriarchal conventions of the Catholic Church 50 years ago and are still taking a stand today. In 1960s Los Angeles, The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary fought for equality, their livelihoods, and their own freedom against an all-powerful Cardinal who sought to keep them in their place. The film features archival footage, interviews, animation, and a great soundtrack that all work together to tell the deeply inspiring and invigorating story of resistance. Who would've thought nuns would go against their own Cardinal?! But they did! And they're all badass ladies! Really, truly. I'm a big fan of this film, and highly recommend watching - everything about it is entertaining & worthwhile. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Pedro Kos' doc Rebel Hearts, direct from Discovery's YouTube:

Rebel Hearts Poster

The doc follows The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, who bravely stood up to the patriarchy of the Catholic Church fighting for equality, their livelihoods, and their own freedom in the 1960s in Los Angeles. These unlikely resistance fighters and their efforts to bring the church into modern life were met with forceful opposition at every turn. The Sisters' bold acts of faith, and defiance and activism turned the Church upside down, helping to reshape our society in ways that continue to resonate today. Rebel Hearts is directed by Brazilian editor / filmmaker Pedro Kos, directing his second doc following the film Bending the Arc previously, as well as lots of editing work. Produced by Kira Carstensen, Judy Korin, and Shawnee Isaac Smith. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Discovery will debut Kos' Rebel Hearts in select US theaters on June 25th, then streaming on Discovery+ starting June 27th.

