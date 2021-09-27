Official Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's 70s Film 'Licorice Pizza'

"I'm not gonna forget you… Just like you're not gonna forget me." MGM Studios has finally revealed the first official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderon's latest film, officially known as Licorice Pizza (one of the other working titles was Soggy Bottom). What a funky title. Set in the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley in LA, the film is a romance between two high schoolers, one of them a famous child actor beginning to grow up. Starring Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim as the two young leads, with an ensemble cast featuring Bradley Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, John C. Reilly, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits, Sean Penn, and Christopher Walken. This is a mesmerizing trailer - there is a lot going on and tons of footage of different things happening, including gas guzzling, the cops, water beds, and much more. Looks good, of course, because it's PTA. It seems like a sweet story of young love in the 70s. Your thoughts?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, from YouTube:

Short synopsis: Set in 1970s San Fernando Valley, it follows a high school student (Cooper Hoffman), who is also a successful child actor. Licorice Pizza, formerly known as Soggy Bottom, is written and directed by acclaimed Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, director of the films Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, and Phantom Thread, as well as a few shorts, music videos, and other film projects. Produced by Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Lupi, Sara Murphy, JoAnne Sellar, and Adam Somner. The film skipped all of the major fall film festivals this year. MGM currently has PTA's Licorice Pizza set to open in select US theaters starting on November 26th, 2021, with a wide release on Christmas Day, December 25th, at the end of the year.