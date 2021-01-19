MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Pixar Popcorn' - A Brand New Set of Short Films

by
January 19, 2021
Source: YouTube

Pixar Popcorn Trailer

"Why would you make a toy with three heads!?" Disney has unveiled an official trailer for a new collection of short films titled Pixar Popcorn, debuting right away later this week on the Disney+ streaming service. These 10 new short films from Pixar Animation Studios are all brand new, never-before-seen "mini-shorts". Disney has been creating series like this with 90 second shorts for all kinds of franchises - now it's Pixar's turn to have fun with all of its characters. The collection of 10 mini-shorts features characters from Pixar favorites like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Cars, and The Incredibles, in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar's talented animators. The only one we're missing is Wall-E! Bring our yellow pal back again, please and thank you. A few years ago, Pixar debuted a set of shorts called SparkShorts, made by filmmakers telling unique stories about their own experiences. These were some of the best shorts Pixar has ever made, and I hope they keep making more like this in addition to bringing back all the characters we know & love already.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the Pixar Popcorn short films, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Pixar Popcorn Poster

Get ready for Pixar Popcorn, a collection of mini-shorts starring your favorite Pixar characters in all-new stories. The collection of 10 mini shorts features characters from Pixar favorites in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ talented animators. The Pixar Popcorn collection includes these short films: Dancing with the Cars, featuring Luigi from Cars; Unparalleled Parking, featuring Lightning from Cars; Soul of the City, featuring the barber from Soul; Cookie Num Num, from The Incredibles featuring Jack-Jack; Chore Day: The Incredibles Way also from the entire Incredibles family; Dory Finding, featuring Dory from Finding Nemo; A Day in the Life of the Dead featuring Miguel from Coco; To Fitness and Beyond featuring Buzz from Toy Story; Fluffy Stuff with Ducky & Bunny featuring Ducky & Bunny (aka Jordan Peele & Keegan-Michael Key) from Toy Story 4. All episodes of Pixar Popcorn will be available streaming on Disney+ starting January 22nd this winter. Who's excited for this?

