Official Trailer for Plagiarism Drama 'Stealing School' with Celine Tsai

"Are you sure you want all those people in there to find out who you really are?" Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama from Canada titled Stealing School, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Li Dong. A week before her college graduation, a Chinese-Canadian tech prodigy is accused of plagiarism and must fight to prove her innocence in a secret trial held before an academic tribunal. As the day progresses, the motives and interests of all parties concerned are slowly exposed to reveal a complex web of corruption, greed and moral failings. This certainly seems to be based on a true story. Celine Tsai stars as April, with a cast including Jonathan Keltz, Mpho Koaho, Darrin Baker, Michelle Monteith, Jonathan Malen, and Matthew Edison. This initially premiered at the Napa Valley Film Festival in 2019, and opens in the US in March for anyone interested. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Li Dong's Stealing School, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

A week before her college graduation, April Chen (Celine Tsai), a Chinese-Canadian technology prodigy, is accused of plagiarism by an unrelenting teaching assistant and must fight to prove her innocence in a secret trial held before an academic tribunal. As the day progresses, the motives and interests of all parties concerned are slowly exposed to reveal a complex web of corruption, greed and moral failings. Stealing School is both written and directed by Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Li Dong, making his feature directorial debut after the "Model Minority" TV series. Produced by Li Dong and Mark Andrew Sirju. This originally premiered at the Napa Valley Film Festival in 2019, and opened in the UK last year. Vertical Ent. will release Li Dong's Stealing School direct-to-VOD in the US starting on February 26th later this month.