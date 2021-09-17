Official Trailer for Polish Film 'Operation Hyacinth' Coming to Netflix

"I deceived… everyone." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a Polish crime thriller titled Operation Hyacinth, also known as just Hyacinth, connected to the sad, true story of a secret mass operation of the Polish communist police in the 1980s to track homosexuals in Poland. Robert, a young policeman "out of principle", finds a serial gay killer. In the course of the investigation, he meets Arek. She decides to use him as an informant, not realizing how much this relationship will affect not only his work, but also his personal life. The main cast includes Tomasz Ziętek, Hubert Miłkowski, Marek Kalita, Tomasz Schuchardt, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Jacek Poniedziałek, Piotr Trojan, Agnieszka Suchora, Tomasz Włosok, Adrianna Chlebicka, and Mirosław Zbrojewicz. After premiering at the New Horizons Film Festival in Poland this summer, the film will be streaming on Netflix in October. This seems quite good - worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Piotr Domalewski's Operation Hyacinth, direct from YouTube:

Operation Hyacinth is a thriller story set in Poland in the 80's. Robert, a young policeman of principals, finds a serial killer who is going after gay men. In the course of the investigation, he meets Arek. Robert decides to use him as an informant, not realizing how much this relationship will affect not only his work, but also his personal life. Based on the true story of Operation Hyacinth in Poland. Operation Hyacinth, also known as just Hiacynt or Hyacinth originally in Poland, is directed by Polish actor / filmmaker Piotr Domalewski, director of the films Silent Night and I Never Cry previously, as well as a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by Marcin Ciaston. Produced by Joanna Szymanska. This originally premiered at the New Horizons Film Festival in Poland this year. Netflix will debut Domalewski's Operation Hyacinth streaming on Netflix (in select countries) stating October 13th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested?