Official Trailer for Presentation of Oscar Short Film Nominees 2020

"I just want to get home." Don't we all. Fandango has debuted an official trailer for a selection of the Short Film Nominees from this year's Academy Awards. As usual every year, Fandango and many cinemas will be showing ALL of the Oscar nominated short films in theaters (and in virtual cinemas for those who are still staying home). You can review all of the 2020 Oscar nominees here. "Short films can pack tremendous viewing value into just a few minutes of screentime. The very best of the best have now earned Oscar nominations. Thanks to ShortsTV, moviegoers will be able to see the nominated short films in theaters, the only opportunity to enjoy these award-worthy titles before the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 25th, 2021." The shorts presentation will include all three sections: live-action, animation, & documentary.

Here's the official trailer for the Academy Awards Best Short Film Nominees of 2020, on YouTube:

You can view a trailer for the short Two Distant Strangers here, and the full short Do Not Split online here.

Watch: All the 2021 Oscar-nominated shorts in one place. Live-action. Animation. Documentary. Watch the exclusive trailer and see them all in theaters April 2nd. Here's the full description from Fandango: "Watch the trailer, then get tickets to see the Oscar-nominated Animated Shorts, Live Action Shorts and Documentary Shorts in theaters and in virtual cinemas, starting on Friday, April 2nd. A portion of proceeds from the virtual cinemas release will benefit local theaters that are unable to be open during the release. The program will be available to watch via FandangoNOW on Tuesday, April 20." And all of the winners will be announced at the Academy Awards ceremony being held on Sunday, April 25th this spring. Will you watch?