Official Trailer for 'President' Doc About Zimbabwe's 2018 Election

"So, this is a democracy?" Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled President, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year and won a Special Jury Prize. It's the latest film from doc filmmaker Camilla Nielsson, director of the doc Democrats previously. This time she heads to Zimbabwe for an inside look at the country's 2018 election. A young and charismatic leader named Nelson Chamisa takes on the corrupt ruling party in Zimbabwe’s 2018 presidential election. Disputes over voter rolls, a compromised election commission, voter intimidation, and violence mount as election day nears. After decades of a corrupt government clinging to power using any tool available—legal or not—can a free, fair, and transparent election be truly possible? Nielsson's "President is a riveting & epic reminder that, while individuals and their specific ideals may differ, the fight for democracy is never-ending and of profound significance everywhere." This looks outstanding, filled with so much remarkable footage.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Camilla Nielsson's documentary President, direct from YouTube:

When Robert Mugabe was removed, Zimbabwe military leaders promised they would not seize control for themselves but would ensure democracy in a national election. Against a backdrop of economic crisis, food shortages, and political violence, the stakes could not be higher. Working to defeat the ruling party, which has controlled Zimbabwe since independence, is the young and charismatic Nelson Chamisa, who draws comparisons to a young Nelson Mandela in expressing the country's utmost desire to be "led" and not "ruled". After decades of a corrupt group clinging to power using any tool available—legal or not—can a free, fair, and transparent election be truly possible? As the follow-up to her widely acclaimed Democrats, Camilla Nielsson brings viewers into the heart of the struggle for power with stunningly close access and unhesitating courage, in a nation closely monitored by the entire world. President is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Camilla Nielsson, of the doc films Cities on Speed: Mumbai Disconnected and Democrats previously, as well as a few TV docs. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Award for Vérité Filmmaking. Greenwich will debut President in select US theaters on December 17th, 2021, then on VOD starting February 18th, 2022. Visit their official site.