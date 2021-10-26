Official Trailer for 'Procession' Doc on Catholic Priests & Sexual Abuse

"I need to conquer these fears." Netflix has released an official trailer for the acclaimed documentary film titled Procession, the latest from filmmaker Robert Greene (Actress, Kate Plays Christine, Bisbee '17). This originally premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, and has played at a number of other festivals this fall before debuting on Netflix this November. A group of survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests battles for justice and collaborates to create fictional scenes depicting rituals of power in the church as part of a "drama therapy-inspired experiment designed to collectively work through their trauma." As one of the men says, "Spotlight was about trying to get in from the outside. In our film, we're trying to get out." Made in consultation with Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge, and Tom Viviano. This looks like an extraordinarily moving doc with the goal of teaching about the process of healing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Greene's doc Procession, from Netflix's YouTube:

Six midwestern men — all survivors of childhood sexual assault at the hands of Catholic priests and clergy — come together to direct a drama therapy-inspired experiment designed to collectively work through their trauma. As part of a radically collaborative filmmaking process, they create fictional scenes based on memories, dreams and experiences, meant to explore the church rituals, culture and hierarchies that enabled silence around their abuse. In the face of a failed legal system, we watch these men reclaim the spaces that allowed their assault, revealing the possibility for catharsis and redemption through a new-found fraternity in this documentary feature from the director of Bisbee '17. Procession is directed by American filmmaker Robert Greene, director of the doc films Owning the Weather, Kati with an I, Fake It So Real, Actress, Kate Plays Christine, and Bisbee '17 previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, and it also played at the Camden, Heartland, and Montclair Film Festivals. Netflix will debut Greene's Procession streaming starting on November 19th, 2021 this fall. How does that look?