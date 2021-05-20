Official Trailer for 'Promiseland' Doc About NBA Rookie Ja Morant

"He's a basketball genius." Crackle has released the official trailer for a docu-series titled Promiseland, directed by filmmaker Dexton Deboree. Take an intimate journey with the NBA rookie Ja Morant as he navigates the perils of the 2019–2020 season—not just a challenging year for live basketball, but for all of humanity. Apart from the NBA pausing the season, the young point guard must grapple with a world utterly transformed by the pandemic and the urgent call for racial justice. Guest stars include Carmelo Anthony, A’ja Wilson and more. This six-episode sports docu-series made for Crackle chronicles the rise of Memphis Grizzlies star and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. Described as a "visceral, intimate and all-access coming of age story", sharing "Ja's experience over his debut season as it unfolds." Featuring an original score from Steve "Swiff D" Thornton. Yeah this looks damn good, way better than a Crackle series should! Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dexton Deboree's series Promiseland, from Crackle's YouTube:

Promiseland takes a fresh, visceral approach to exploring the intimate journey and personal evolution of Ja Morant, a remarkable athlete who comes of age during his rookie season in the NBA. The story unfolds in real time, shining a spotlight on the evolution of an extraordinary young man working hard to achieve his dreams of basketball superstardom. A small-town kid is thrust into a brave new world, made up of big business, power players, a small-market NBA franchise and a ravenous public spotlight, all while the radically unprecedented twists and turns of the 2019-2020 season come into focus. Promiseland is created and directed by filmmaker Dexton Deboree, director of the doc Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 previously. Produced by DLP Media Group (30 for 30's Lance, Rodman: For Better or Worse), Falkon Entertainment, RTG Features, Interscope Films and Waffle Iron Entertainment. Part one of the Promiseland docu series premieres on Crackle streaming starting June 3rd, and part two debuts June 17th next month. Game on?