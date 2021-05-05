Official Trailer for Quarantine Zoom Comedy 'Untitled Horror Movie'

"I didn't film that!" Another webcam horror! (Yet) Another Distribution Company (that's their name) has released an official trailer for an indie horror film called Untitled Horror Movie - yep, that's the real title for this, too. Also can be abbreviated as UHM. A supernatural comedy about making a horror movie. When six actors learn their TV show is about to be canceled, they decide to make their own film, unintentionally summoning a spirit with an affinity for violence. Untitled Horror Movie is another follow-up in the make-a-horror-film-over-Zoom craze (see: Host), at first mocking it, then becoming seriously scary as well. Or so it seems. The big ensemble cast features: Luke Baines, Darren Barnet, Tim Granaderos, Claire Holt, Katherine McNamara, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kal Penn, Brower Aisha Tyler, Kevin Daniels, Lesly Kahn and Sohm Kapila. It looks funnier than it does scary, for better or worse. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Simon's Untitled Horror Movie, direct from YouTube:

With their hit TV show on the brink of cancellation, six actors decide to film their own horror movie from home on their owns phones, unintentionally summoning a spirit with an affinity for violence. "This Cast and Crew Made a Film in Quarantine Without Ever Meeting… The actors set up lights, did their own makeup, and ran the cameras. The filmmakers advised on Zoom. Somehow… it worked." Untitled Horror Movie is directed by American filmmaker Nick Simon, director of the films Removal and The Girl in the Photographs previously, as well as a number of other short films. The screenplay is by Luke Baines and Nick Simon. Produced by Bronwyn Cornelius, Marina Stabile, Luke Baines, and Nick Simon. (Yet) Another Dist. Company will release Untitled Horror Movie direct-to-VOD (iTunes / Amazon) starting June 15th; along with a special livestream premiere event June 12th. For more on how to watch - visit their official website.