Official Trailer for Religious Drama 'A Father's Legacy' with Tobin Bell

"You get scared of being alone?" "I ain't scared of much… being alone ain't one of ’em." Cinedigm debuted a trailer for a religious drama titled A Father's Legacy, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Jason Mac - writing & directing & producing & starring in this. It's another of these cliche "God made this meeting happen so you could learn some lessons" movies, described as "an inspirational story of family, loyalty and redemption." After years of searching for his father, a young man, on the run from the law, finds his way into the life of a secluded old man in the woods. As the days go by and secrets about their past are revealed, they realize they may not have been looking for each other but they were brought together for a reason. This stars Tobin Bell, Jason Mac, Rebeca Robles, Michael Aaron Milligan, Gregory Alan Williams, and Isaiah Stratton. Looks exactly like what you'd expect a "think more about your decisions" film will be.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Mac's A Father's Legacy, direct from YouTube:

An inspirational story of family, loyalty and redemption. On the run from the law, a young man searching for his father forces his way into the life of a secluded old man in the woods. As the days pass and the secrets about their past are revealed, they learn that they might not have been looking for each other… but they may have been brought together for a reason. A Father's Legacy is written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Jason Mac, making his feature directorial debut with this project after a few other short films previously. It's produced by John Lerchen and Jason Mac. This initially premiered at the SOHO Film Festival last year. Cinedigm will release Mac's A Father's Legacy direct-to-VOD starting on June 18th, featuring a one-night-only theatrical event through Fathom on June 17th this summer. Anyone interested?