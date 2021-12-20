Official Trailer for 'Reopening Night' Doc About NYC's Public Theater

"We're bringing New York back to the theater!" HBO has released this official trailer for a documentary called Reopening Night, about the return of one of New York City's most beloved theater companies. We missed this trailer when it first dropped, but happy to still feature it anyway. The film follows the cast, crew and staff of the world-famous Public Theater and their obstacles & conversations as they prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Merry Wives" in Central Park this past summer. They face a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage in the midst of an ongoing pandemic by staging a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play that celebrates Black joy and artistry. This doc goes hand-in-hand with the other doc from this year about the re-opening of Broadway after the pandemic, called On Broadway. I wish I could've gone to this show! Always love a good behind-the-scenes look. "Welcome back to Shakespeare in the Park!"

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rudy Valdez's doc Reopening Night, direct from YouTube:

History in the making. Reopening Night, an original documentary, goes behind the scenes with The Public Theater as they face a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage in the midst of an ongoing pandemic with "Merry Wives", a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play that celebrates Black joy and artistry. Reopening Night is directed by American producer / filmmaker Rudy Valdez, director of the doc films The Sentence and Breakaway previously, plus the "We Are: The Brooklyn Saints" doc series and other TV work. Produced by Meghan Schale. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will debut Valdez's Reopening Night doc streaming on HBO starting December 20th, 2021 this fall.