Official Trailer for 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Reboot

"Every story has a beginning… We need to expose Umbrella." Sony Pictures has finally unveiled the first official trailer for the new Resident Evil big screen franchise reboot titled: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. This time they go back to the beginning to tell the origin story of "Resident Evil", going all the way back to Raccoon City before it was overrun by monsters of all kinds. Set in 1998, this Resident Evil origin story explains the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. It follows a group of survivors in the city who band together and try to take down Umbrella and stop this evil before it gets out. But doesn't that mean we know that they fail because… of course we all know there's an entire game and move franchise that comes next. This new movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. This takes a bit to get going, but yeah, it definitely looks like another RE movie with all kinds of gnarly, nasty monsters and flesh-hungry zombies.

Here's the first trailer for Johannes Roberts' Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on YouTube:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and contain the danger, while trying to make it through the night. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is both written & directed by British filmmaker Johannes Roberts, director of the films Alice, Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, F, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and 47 Meters Down 2 previously. Produced by Robert Kulzer, James Harris, and Hartley Gorenstein. Sony Pictures will debut Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City exclusively in theaters starting on November 24th, 2021 later this fall. First impression? Look any good?