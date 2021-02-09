Official Trailer for Ride-Sharing Supernatural Horror Film 'The Toll'

"There's no one here!" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for the indie supernatural horror film The Toll, heading straight-to-VOD in March this year. This was originally to premiere at last year's SXSW Film Festival before it was cancelled, and now it's set to show at the Glasgow Film Festival this year before it launches. This is one of the latest "ride-sharing horror thriller" films, but not in the conventional way. A socially awkward driver and a weary passenger they try to make it to their destination while being haunted by a supernatural threat. By the end of this trailer it's obvious they end up trapped somewhere else. The main cast includes Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan, and Rosemary Dunsmore. This looks a bit strange and low quality, but they churn out minor horror films all the time and it's just another.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Nader's The Toll, direct from YouTube:

Supernatural terror and spine-tingling suspense highlight this gripping journey into fear. When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father's country home, she’s hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer realize they are being watched by an unseen presence — one that sees them as trespassers, and is ready to exact a deadly toll. The Toll is both written & directed by filmmaker Michael Nader, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. Produced by Jordan Hayes and Max Topplin. This will premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival this year. Lionsgate will release Nader's The Toll direct-to-VOD starting March 26th coming soon.