Official Trailer for 'Ride the Wave' Doc About a Young Scottish Surfer

"I realised I really shouldn't be in the water, then I saw a huge wave." MetFilm has debuted a fest promo trailer for a surfing documentary called Ride the Wave, from Scottish filmmaker Martyn Robertson. This is now playing at the London Film Festival this month, after originally premiering at the 2021 Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year. The film is about a 14-year-old up-and-coming Scottish surfer named Ben Larg who wants to conquer one of the most dangerous cold water waves in the world at Mullaghmore, Ireland. If he succeeds, he will become the youngest surfer ever to do so. Danger, opportunity, and parental dilemma collide propelling Ben and his family towards an unknown destiny, as he dives in and faces his fears. This trailer ends on such an intense cliffhanger, I'm immediately sold. I want to see this! It also just seems like an inspiring story of raising kids to be fearless and ambitious, and we always should be open to stories like this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martyn Robertson's doc Ride the Wave, direct from YouTube:

Having participated in competition surfing worldwide, the 14-year-old Scottish, under-18 champion, Ben Larg, is prepared to put his life on the line to ride one of the biggest and most dangerous cold water waves in the world at Mullaghmore, Ireland. If he gets it right, he joins an elite group. If he gets it wrong, the consequences are terrifying. Danger, opportunity, and dilemma collide in this story, propelling Ben and his family towards an unknown destiny. Ride the Wave is directed by industry veteran, Scottish producer / filmmaker Martyn Robertson, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This initially premiered at the 2021 Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year, and is also playing at the London Film Festival this month. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. For info, visit the film's sales website. Look good?