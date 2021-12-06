Official Trailer for Ridiculous B-Movie Horror 'Amityville in the Hood'

"A new strain of evil." Get it, get it? Wild Eye Releasing has debuted an official trailer for Amityville in the Hood, another ridiculous B-movie creation from filmmaker Dustin Ferguson. He's kind of like Asylum, but not even that good. Another Amityville offering now that the rights are in public domain and anyone can use them to make any bad horror movie. But it might be the best? (The others: The Amityville Murders, The Amityville Harvest, Amityville Uprising). An Eastside gang uses the Amityville property to grow marijuana when they are attacked by a rival gang and their drugs stolen. Soon, it's unleashed on the Westside streets of Compton, where anyone who smokes it suffers one KILLER buzz. Oh lord. The film's cast includes Dustin Ferguson, Jennifer Nangle, John R. Walker, Thom Michael Mulligan, Allie Perez, Pat Kusnadi, Erik Anthony Russo, and Esau McKnight. A haunted marijuana strain? Okay fine, points for creativity.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dustin Ferguson's Amityville in the Hood, direct from YouTube:

This December, the Boyz face horror. A gang uses the cursed and abandoned Amityville property to grow marijuana, but it soon makes its way to the streets where it is giving users a killer buzz. Amityville in the Hood is directed by American B-movie genre filmmaker Dustin Ferguson, director of many, many, many B-movies including recently Celluloid Slaughter, 5G Zombies, The Last Roommate, Arachnado, Ebola Rex, Asylum of the Devil, Apex Predators, VHS Violence, Faces of Dying, Hell of the Screaming Undead. The screenplay is written by Jerimiah Douglas and Dustin Ferguson. It's produced by Rob Hauschild. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Wild Eye Releasing debuts Ferguson's Amityville in the Hood direct-to-VOD starting on December 10th, 2021 coming up soon. Anyone curious about this?