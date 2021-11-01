Official Trailer for Ridiculous Horror Comedy B-Movie 'Puppet Killer'

"I just had this bad feeling but it's, it's nothing…" Central City has released an official trailer for an amusing horror comedy called Puppet Killer, a ridiculous B-movie horror concept following the evil animatronics movie and R-rated puppet comedy and everything else crazy. While celebrating Christmas at a cabin in the woods, a group of high school students are stalked by a psychotic killer obsessed with horror movie icons - which just so happens to be an evil puppet from his childhood. As the weekend unfolds, Jamie's friends are slaughtered one by one in ways that would make Freddy, Jason, and Michael proud. Jamie must confront his childhood best friend in a bloody showdown that will push him to the brink of madness… if he isn't already there. Pulling the strings of Puppet Killer is director Lisa Ovies and stars Aleks Paunovic, Lee Majdoub, and Lisa Durupt. Guaranteed to knock the stuffing out of you, Puppet Killer will be available on VOD this November in all it's puppety glory. This Christmas - You better watch out, you better not die.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ new poster) for Lisa Ovies' Puppet Killer, direct from YouTube:

For seven-year-old Jamie, watching horror movies with his loving parents and his fuzzy pink puppet, Simon, is a beloved Christmas tradition. Unfortunately, that all ends when his mother dies of cancer and his father marries a new woman who isn’t nearly as supportive of Jamie's horror obsession, or his unhealthy friendship with Simon. After she mysteriously disappears from the family vacation home, Jamie starts to believe that Simon may have killed her. Ten years later, Jamie (Aleks Paunovic) brings five of his high school friends to the family's cabin for Christmas Break. All seems well until Simon is discovered in the cellar, resurrecting Jamie's old fears, causing him and his friends to question his mental well-being. Puppet Killer is directed by the Mexican-Canadian actress / filmmaker Lisa Ovies, now making her feature directorial debut after numerous shorts and some TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Kevin Mosley. This first premiered Seoul and Fractured Visions Film Festivals back in 2019. Central City Media will debut Puppet Killer direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on November 29th, 2021 this fall. Interested?