Official Trailer for Rock Doc 'Jagged' Profiling Rocker Alanis Morissette

"Her brutal honesty empowered women." HBO has launched a new trailer for the documentary Jagged, a biopic rock doc about Alanis Morissette. The title is an obvious reference to her hit album "Jagged Little Pill", which released in 1995, though it's also a great title about her life. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at the Woodstock & Heartland Film Festivals, and it's showing at DOC NYC next this month. This fantastic music history documentary centers on the life and work of Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette while making her breakout album "Jagged Little Pill". Mainly focusing on that time of her life and only a bit after that. Not only is Morissette interviewed, and tells all the true stories about her career and her experiences as a rock star, but there's tons of archival footage and so much more in this. Even if you're not a big fan of Alanis Morissette already, this one is still worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alison Klayman's doc Jagged, from HBO's YouTube:

"Without even knowing I was doing it, I was carving out my voice." HBO's Jagged, continues the Music Box series, taking viewers to 1995, when a 21-year-old Alanis Morissette burst onto the music scene with the first single off her ground-breaking album, “Jagged Little Pill.” With a rawness and emotional honesty that resonated with millions, and despite a commercial landscape that preferred its rock stars to be male, she took radio and MTV by storm and the album went on to sell 33 million copies. Jagged is directed by acclaimed documentary producer / filmmaker Alison Klayman, director of the doc films Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry, 11/8/16, Take Your Pills, and The Brink previously. This is part of Bill Simmons' Music Box doc series for HBO. The film initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this year. HBO will debut Klayman's Jagged streaming on HBO Max starting November 18th, 2021 this fall. Who wants to watch?