Fun Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'About Pie' from Joshua M. Lester

"I wouldn't trust someone who doesn't like pie." Catch this trailer for an indie comedy titled About Pie, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Joshua M. Lester - who stars in, produces, writes, and directs the film. A coming-of-age story about a young man's misadventures in modern romance, and his mantra that pie is the best and only first date. So it is about pie? "I do know pie, and pie is good. It's led me to meet a lot of interesting people, all sizes and flavors. It's taught me to be open minded. This film takes place in Los Angeles and follows a young man as he makes his way through the modern romantic landscape. The story is told through several chapters or anecdotes that revolve around a 'pie date.'" Well now I want some pie, too. About Pie stars Joshua M. Lester, with Skye LaFontaine, Greg Hirshland, Sam Anker, Amanda Westlake, Colette Freedman, and Julia Fae. This looks like amusing, tasty romantic fun - take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joshua M. Lester's About Pie, direct from YouTube:

Freshly baked and piping hot! A laugh-out-loud comedy and twenty-something coming-of-age story about "the pie guy" whose love of pie fuels a series of misadventures in modern romance. About Pie is directed by American actor / filmmaker Joshua M. Lester, making his feature directorial debut with this film after a number of short films previously. He also has worked as a visual effects supervisor and also a sound editor on features as well. It's produced by Joshua M. Lester, Hunter Marks, Ali Oremus, Thomas Sapin, and Kaleb Tholen. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lester's About Pie will debut direct-to-VOD streaming in the US starting August 24th, 2021. Visit the film's official site. Who's down?