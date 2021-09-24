Official Trailer for Ry Russo-Young's Compelling Doc 'Nuclear Family'

"Where did he come off interfering with our family?" Debuting this week on HBO Max is the documentary mini-series titled Nuclear Family, made by filmmaker Ry Russo-Young (Nobody Walks, Before I Fall, The Sun Is Also a Star) telling her own story of her upbringing being raised by two lesbian mothers. "There are two sides to every story." Ry reexamines the landmark legal decision that changed the way gay families were perceived forever. HBO adds: "At its heart, this story of epochal conflict is also a tale about empathy, as Ry investigates the ambitions and desires of her moms, her sperm donor, and all their allies and enemies as she struggles to hear and accept their divergent perspectives. In a world of deeply polarized thinking, the docuseries proposes a way of understanding conflict that resonates with anyone who struggles with issues unresolved within their own families, their own lives, and in our broader world." I'm already a big fan of Ry Russo-Young and this sounds excellent, especially because it's so hard to tell your own life story in this way.

Nuclear Family is a three-part documentary series following filmmaker Ry Russo-Young as she turns the camera on her own past to explore the meaning of family. In the late 70s/early 80s, when the concept of a gay family was inconceivable to most, Ry and her sister Cade were born to two lesbian mothers through sperm donors. Ry's idyllic childhood was threatened by an unexpected lawsuit which sent shockwaves through her family’s lives and continues to reverberate today. The docuseries explores the extraordinary story of a first-generation lesbian family, from its origins in outlaw counterculture, to the mainstream court system's attack on and ultimate defense of Ry's and her moms' rights and basic existence, ending in a landmark legal decision that would change the way gay families were perceived forever. Nuclear Family is directed by American filmmaker Ry Russo-Young, director of the films Orphans, You Wont Miss Me, Nobody Walks, Before I Fall, and The Sun Is Also a Star previously, and the series "Everything Sucks!" and "Panic". HBO will debut Nuclear Family starting on September 26th, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested?