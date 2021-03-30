Official Trailer for Ryuichi Hiroki's Romantic Road Movie 'Ride or Die'

"Either my husband dies or I die." Netflix has released an official trailer for a Japanese indie drama titled Ride or Die, the latest from prolific filmmaker Ryuichi Hiroki. If you love me, destroy everything. A road movie about two women on the run with nowhere to go, depicting what it means to love someone, and to protect the one you love. Rei (Kiko Mizuhara) helps the woman she's been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. And while on the run, their feelings for each other begin to catch fire. As they turn to each other for love, Rei and Nanae soon find themselves struggling with incompatible emotions. This intimate romantic road thriller stars Kiko Mizuhara as Rei, and Honami Sato as Nanae. The film hasn't opened anywhere else yet and is getting a simultaneous release in Japan and USA starting this April on Netflix. This looks very good, with a dash of Gone Girl as the two try to find solace. And all the posters are gorgeous, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ryuichi Hiroki's Ride or Die, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Born and raised in a wealthy family, Rei (Kiko Mizuhara) has lived a life without need. One day, she hears from Nanae (Honami Sato), who she had feelings for in high school, and the two women are reunited for the first time in ten years. However, Rei's happiness is short-lived as she is shocked to see that Nanae is covered in bruises suffered from violence at the hands of her husband. When Nanae tells her friend that she feels cornered and fears for her life, Rei says: "In that case, your husband should disappear." Hearing this, Nanae mutters: "If so, could you kill him?" After Nanae makes Rei kill her husband for love, the tale of their aimless escape begins… Ride or Die, originally known as 彼女 in Japanese, is directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Ryuichi Hiroki, director of many, many films including Her Granddaughter, Strobe Edge, Natsumi's Firefly, Policeman and Me, Side Job, The Miracles of Namiya General Store, Marmalade Boy, and It's Boring Here Pick Me Up most recently. The script is by Nami Sakkawa, adapted from the novel Gunjō by Ching Nakamura. Netflix releases Hiroki's Ride or Die streaming starting April 15th this spring.