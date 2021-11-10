New Trailer for Sci-Fi Adventure 'Portal Runner' with Parallel Worlds

"What's with you and all these mirrors?" Terror Films has released an official trailer for a sci-fi adventure family film titled Portal Runner, formerly known as Alter-nate, about a teenager who discovers a secret family legacy and a portal than enables him to travel to parallel worlds. If only this could live up to that potential! Nolan is a boy on the run through parallel worlds, trying to stay one step ahead of a monstrous evil that destroyed his family. But, when he winds up stuck in a world with a furious older sister he's never met before, he realizes she may be the key to defeating his adversary. Why does this sound like the plot of a "Rick & Morty" episode? Starring Sloane Morgan Siegel as Nolan, with Carol Roscoe, Brian S. Lewis, Denny McAuliffe, & Elise Eberle. Big concept with a tiny budget, it looks like an only-on-VHS cult fave.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cornelia Duryée's Portal Runner, direct from YouTube:

15 year old Nolan (Sloane Morgan Siegel) discovers a secreted family legacy and a portal than enables him to travel to parallel worlds. It becomes a nightmare when he realizes he’s being pursued across the ages by an evil force. When he becomes stranded on Christmas in an alternate timeline with his quirky family and a rebellious and petulant older sister. He must make allies and dig deep to destroy the creature -- before it destroys him. Portal Runner is directed by producer / filmmaker Cornelia Duryée, director of the movies The Dark Horse, Camilla Dickinson, West of Redemption, and Language Arts previously. The screenplay is written by Tallis Moore, based on a story by J.D. Henning. Terror Films will release Duryée's Portal Runner direct-to-VOD starting on December 10th, 2021 next month. Anyone want to watch this?