First Trailer for Sci-Fi Film 'Destination Marfa' Featuring Tony Todd

"Stop trying to keep them here! They have free will!" Fairway Film Alliance has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Destination Marfa, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Andy Stapp. This "mystery of Marfa" film is a "surrealist sci-fi" about the town of Marfa. The film follows four lifelong friends who decide to veer off the road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa, where they encounter strange lights as the line between reality and fantasy become increasingly blurred. Will they be able to uncover the truth behind the mystery of the Marfa lights…? Tony Todd and Stelio Savante play opposing forces in the town of Marfa. Also starring Brittany Jo Alvarado, Kyle Colton, Marcus Jahn, Tracy Perez, Richard Riehle, Lisa Roumain, Neil Sandilands, and Scot Scurlock. This looks like its very low budget gets in the way of the experience, but it could also play to its advantage.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Stapp's Destination Marfa, direct from Vimeo:

While on a road trip from a long weekend at the Terlingua cookoff, four lifelong friends decide to veer off road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa. What attracted them to do so? Could it be the strange unexplained ghost lights that Marfa is known for? While on a fuel stop they meet two very strange employees of a secluded gas station. One of them offers them a chance to look into their future by pulling a ticket from his counter top 25 cent token fortune telling machine. What does it say? Can they trust it? When they enter Marfa, Texas they realize almost immediately that something's off. Why is this town so odd? Why are very peculiar things happening? Destination Marfa is both written & directed by American producer / filmmaker Andy Stapp, making his feature directorial debut. It hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Fairway Film will debut Stapp's Destination Marfa in the US sometime this spring.