Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Indie Film 'The Tangle' About Microdrones

"Something happened at the speakeasy." A trailer has arrived for an indie sci-fi thriller titled The Tangle, from actor / filmmaker Christopher Soren Kelly making his feature directorial debut. Described as a "lyrical new science-fiction film" and quotes in the trailer say it's "a chess game of a film" that's both ingenious and ambitious, a complex story intertwining sci-fi with meticulous filmmaking. The film is set in a future where microdrones have been invented, filling the air, the water, and our blood. "In this world, it is impossible to keep a secret anywhere but in your S.O.L. (the "Secure OnTangle Line"), a quantum encrypted hard drive implanted in your brain." The plot follows a murder investigation involving secret government agents and The Tangle creators and more. Starring Joshua Bitton, Christopher Soren Kelly, Jessica Graham, Nicole da Silva, Anil Kumar, Mary Jane Wells, and Bel Deliá. This looks cool, I'm curious to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Soren Kelly's The Tangle, direct from YouTube:

A secretive government agency called the A.S.P. (Army of Simply Purity) watches over the Tangle from within technology safe rooms, locations impermeable to the nanobots that make up the Tangle. When the A.S.P. field agent Margot Foster is murdered in one of these rooms, an abandoned speakeasy, it’s the first murder in California in three years. The main suspect is Carter Carmine, a private detective, who used to work with the agents of A.S.P. on a program called the Cleopatra Squad. But Cleopatra also created The Tangle. The Tangle is both written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Christopher Soren Kelly, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This first premiered at Sci-Fi-London and the GenreBlast Film Festival in 2019. Damn Warrior Productions in association with SitkaBlu Productions will release The Tangle direct-to-VOD starting on March 19th this month. Interested in this?