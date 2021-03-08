MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Indie Film 'The Tangle' About Microdrones

by
March 8, 2021
Source: YouTube

The Tangle Trailer

"Something happened at the speakeasy." A trailer has arrived for an indie sci-fi thriller titled The Tangle, from actor / filmmaker Christopher Soren Kelly making his feature directorial debut. Described as a "lyrical new science-fiction film" and quotes in the trailer say it's "a chess game of a film" that's both ingenious and ambitious, a complex story intertwining sci-fi with meticulous filmmaking. The film is set in a future where microdrones have been invented, filling the air, the water, and our blood. "In this world, it is impossible to keep a secret anywhere but in your S.O.L. (the "Secure OnTangle Line"), a quantum encrypted hard drive implanted in your brain." The plot follows a murder investigation involving secret government agents and The Tangle creators and more. Starring Joshua Bitton, Christopher Soren Kelly, Jessica Graham, Nicole da Silva, Anil Kumar, Mary Jane Wells, and Bel Deliá. This looks cool, I'm curious to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Soren Kelly's The Tangle, direct from YouTube:

The Tangle Poster

A secretive government agency called the A.S.P. (Army of Simply Purity) watches over the Tangle from within technology safe rooms, locations impermeable to the nanobots that make up the Tangle. When the A.S.P. field agent Margot Foster is murdered in one of these rooms, an abandoned speakeasy, it’s the first murder in California in three years. The main suspect is Carter Carmine, a private detective, who used to work with the agents of A.S.P. on a program called the Cleopatra Squad. But Cleopatra also created The Tangle. The Tangle is both written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Christopher Soren Kelly, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This first premiered at Sci-Fi-London and the GenreBlast Film Festival in 2019. Damn Warrior Productions in association with SitkaBlu Productions will release The Tangle direct-to-VOD starting on March 19th this month. Interested in this?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here