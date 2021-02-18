Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Doors' About Millions of Alien Doors

"Maybe it takes us somewhere?" Epic Pics has unveiled the official trailer for an indie sci-fi feature titled Doors, an anthology film about the doors. Without warning, millions of mysterious alien "doors" suddenly appear around the globe. In a rush to determine the reason for their arrival, mankind must work together to understand the purpose of these cosmic anomalies. Bizarre incidences occurring around the sentient doors leads humanity to question their own existence and an altered reality as they attempt to enter them. The film is directed by three filmmakers, each with a different perspective: a ragtag band of high school students discover a door for the first time, volunteers explore the parallel reality beyond the threshold, a lonesome hermit manages the seemingly impossible: establishing communication with a door. The full cast includes Josh Peck, with Lina Esco, Wilson Bethel, Kyp Malone, Dugan O’Neal, Kathy Khanh, Julianne Collins, Aric Generette Floyd, Rory Anne Dahl, Kristina Lear, Bira Vanara, Bailee Cowperthwaite, Darius Levanté, and David Hemphill. This looks really cool - I'm digging all the different stories and all the footage in this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kesh & Desom & O'Neal's Doors, direct from YouTube:

