First Trailer for 'Set!' Documentary About Competitive Table-Setters

"This is more than just putting silverware and dishes on the table." Discovery has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Set!, which will be available for streaming starting in November. This originally premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival this year, and also played at the Melbourne & Newport Beach Film Festivals. Often referred to as "The Olympics of Table Setting," eccentric personalities and old rivalries come to a head as contestants compete the top prize at the Orange County Fair table setting competition. For most people, table setting is a chore. But for some, it's a sport. Once a year, highly competitive table-setters vie for the "Best of Show" ribbon. It's not even only there! "Tablescaping is in the zeitgeist right now as we come together with families and friends this holiday season." There's a new series coming out soon ("Table Wars") in addition to this doc, but we'll focus on this because it looks like it's actually worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Gawlik's documentary Set!, direct from YouTube:

Once a year, a group of feverishly determined table setters vie for the "Best of Show" ribbon at the Orange County Fair table setting competition. Often referred to as "The Olympics of Table Setting," contestants can spend over 6 months preparing their table to compete and ultimately be judged. A mere misplaced soup spoon can mean the end for an otherwise perfect table. But like any competition, it is not without its dramatics. Old rivalries, controversy, and eccentric personalities come to a head as Set! explores topics far beyond the silverware. Set! is directed by filmmaker Scott Gawlik, making his first full documentary after directing the film Eric Gales a Night on the Sunset Strip and episodes of "MTV Push", as well as years of work as a camera operator in the industry. This premiered at the 2021 Hot Docs Film Festival this year. Discovery debuts Set! streaming on discovery+ starting November 12th, 2021. Visit the film's official site.