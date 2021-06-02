Official Trailer for Shocking Criminal Justice Doc Film 'The Phantom'

"He really, truly may be innocent and there's not a damn thing anybody can do to stop this." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for a documentary called The Phantom, made by award-winning doc filmmaker Patrick Forbes (Wikileaks: Secrets and Lies, The Widowmaker, Putin: The New Tsar). This is arriving in theaters and on VOD at the start of July for those curious to find out the true story. A film about one of the darkest episodes in the long history of American justice. Carlos DeLuna was arrested in 1993, aged 21, for the murder of Wanda Lopez, and protested his innocence until his execution, declaring that it was another Carlos who committed the crime. A case in which – for the first time – it can be proven that the US courts executed a blameless man. This uncovers the shocking truth behind a tale of murder, corruption and lies that unfolded in the dusty, desperate streets of a Texas oil town nearly thirty years ago… A tragic story in every way, but an important story to tell so that we can learn from the mistakes and what happened.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Forbes' The Phantom, direct from YouTube:

The Phantom tells the story of one of the darkest episodes in the long history of American justice. A story of how the State of Texas knowingly sent an innocent man to his death and left a serial killer at large. A case in which - for the first time - it can be conclusively proven that the US courts executed a blameless man. This film uncovers the shocking truth behind a tale of murder, corruption and lies that unfolded in the dusty, desperate streets of a Texas oil town nearly thirty years ago. The Phantom is directed by award-winning non-fiction producer / filmmaker Patrick Forbes, director of docu films True Stories: Wikileaks - Secrets and Lies, The Widowmaker, and Putin: The New Tsar previously, as well as lots of non-fiction TV work. It's produced by Mark Bentley. The film will be premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year. Greenwich Ent. will debut The Phantom doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 2nd this summer.