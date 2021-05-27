Official Trailer for 'Sing, Freetown' Documentary About Sierra Leone

"We need to move this nation forward… That will lead into a brighter, better future." Insight Films has released the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Sing, Freetown, from doc filmmaker Clive Patterson. This is premiering at the Sheffield DocFest coming up in a few weeks, then it opens in the cinema in the UK later in June. The doc film follows an Emmy winning investigative journalist from Sierra Leone, named Sorious Samura, who's grown tired telling negative stories about Africa. He embarks on a journey with his best friend, Sierra Leone's most famous playwright – Charlie Haffner, to create an epic work of national theatre – a play to reclaim their country from negative media narratives and the damaging legacy of colonial rule. It doesn't go as planned… This is a remarkably fascinating clash-of-cultures confrontation to capture on camera. It seems to explore the idea how to evolve, which way is right - focusing on the bad, or on the good. What makes a difference? I'm quite curious to find out and watch this doc. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Clive Patterson's doc Sing, Freetown, direct from YouTube:

Sorious Samura is Sierra Leone's best-known investigative journalist. Over 25 years, he's tackled the toughest issues in the region including civil war, starvation, AIDs, corruption, attitudes to homosexually. But Sorious has grown tired of telling negative stories about Africa and, having moved to London many years earlier, begins to realise that he is only telling half of the truth about his continent. Desperate to change the narrative, he turns to his best friend and mentor, Sierra Leone's iconic playwright, Charlie Haffner. These friends embark on a journey to create an inspiring work of national theatre – to restore pride to a nation with a rich & amazing history, yet known today mostly for conflict, poverty, corruption. But it doesn't go as planned… It becomes clear very quickly that the two men have a shared ambition but have lived very different lives. Their two cultures collide and tensions flare, as Sierra Leone itself teeters on the brink of civil unrest. For both men, the play becomes a matter of personal and national salvation. Through increasing adversity, they push to opening night. What will happen when the curtain lifts? Sing, Freetown is directed by filmmaker Clive Patterson, making his feature directorial debut after producing / directing for TV, including episodes of the "People and Power" doc series. This is premiering at the Sheffield DocFest this summer. Picturehouse will then debut Sing, Freetown in UK cinemas starting on June 25th.