Official Trailer for 'Sisters on Track' Doc About Three Athlete Sisters

"Running is what saves them. It keeps them off the streets, it keeps them [focused] with a goal." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an inspiring sports documentary titled Sisters on Track, telling the story of the Sheppard Sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke. The exuberant doc film will be available streaming on Netflix starting at the end of this month. A coming of age story about hope, belonging, and the metaphorical and literal sisterhood of young athletes Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard from Brooklyn, New York. They made their way into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics, along with media attention. They're focusing on continuing as athletes as they look forward to college and beyond. An original song for Sisters on Track titled "The Dream" is also teased within the trailer. It is performed & written by Mark Batson and Tarriona 'Tank' Ball from the group "Tank and the Bangas". Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's doc Sisters on Track, direct from YouTube:

Sisters on Track chronicles the coming-of-age story of the Sheppard sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke who were propelled into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics. The resulting media storm landed the trio on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids as “SportsKids of the Year" and they were able to move from shelters into their own home. The doc film offers a rare intimate glimpse into a tight-knit Brooklyn family’s journey to recover from trauma and tragedy. With the support of their mother, Tonia Handy, and the guidance of coach Jean Bell, the Sheppard sisters aim to beat the odds, dream big and aspire to higher education as they are finding their voices as athletes and students – all while processing the growing pains of adolescence. At the heart of the story is the bond between sisters and an entire community of women, passing the baton of self-empowerment and hope through track and field, from one generation to another. Sisters on Track is co-directed by filmmakers Corinne van der Borch (director of Girl with Black Balloons) & Tone Grøttjord-Glenne (doc producer, and director of Prirechnyy and All That I Am). Netflix will debut Sisters on Track streaming starting June 24th this year.