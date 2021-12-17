Official Trailer for 'Slugfest' Doc Series About DC vs Marvel Legacy

"DC was always trying to one-up Marvel in some way." Let them fight!! Roku has unveiled a trailer for a new documentary series called Slugfest, arriving on The Roku Channel for streaming this December. This was originally produced by Quibi in 2019, but it never made it to that service before it was shut down. Now it's finally finished and ready to premiere. It's inspired by Reed Tucker's book "Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel & DC" and will include a history of the rivalry with interviews & re-enactments. Each episode dives into the unique story from the companies rich and intermingled history that's created a world-wide superhero phenomenon. It's narrated by Kevin Smith, and produced by the Russo Brothers at their company AGBO. This looks like it'll be damn good. It's made by some very talented doc filmmakers, meaning it's more than just a TV special. I'm down to hear the crazy stories about this rivalry over the years.

Here's the official trailer for Don Argott & Sheena M. Joyce's series Slugfest, direct from Roku's YouTube:

Slugfest, executive produced by industry icons Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, explores how the decades-long relationship and rivalry between creative powerhouses Marvel and DC Comics pushed both companies to innovate and develop the stories that continue to captivate millions of fans around the world. "We wanted to tell the story of the creative competition that to this day continues to captivate fans across generations." Slugfest is a docu-series co-directed by filmmakers Don Argott & Sheena M. Joyce (both directors of the docs Rock School, The Art of the Steal, Last Days Here, The Atomic States of America, As the Palaces Burn, Batman & Bill, Believer, Framing John DeLorean, Bill Mauldin: If It's Big, Hit It, Keep Sweet previously). Created in partnership with the Russo Bros' AGBO. Producers include Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool, and Jen Casey. Inspired by Reed Tucker's book "Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC". Roku will debut Slugfest streaming on The Roku Channel starting December 24th, 2021.