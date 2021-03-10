Official Trailer for Social Media Pranksters Horror 'Making Monsters'

"What happened to you?!" Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie horror titled Making Monsters, from Canadian filmmakers Justin Harding & Rob Brunner. This originally premiered back at the Fantasy FilmFest in 2019, and it also stopped by the Toronto After Dark Film Festival. Christian Brand has a successful YouTube channel. His wife, Alison, is the unwilling star of their prank videos. The stars run into an old friend who invites them up to his place for a weekend. When they arrive, they discover Jesse is not there but his partner is. The couple awakens to find that their phones are gone and their host is nowhere to be found. When Alison is dragged down into the basement, Christian goes after her and finds a computer with video footage of them and past guests. Starring Tim Loden and Alana Elmer, with Jonathan Craig and Peter Higginson. This looks like a creepy mix of ideas, including backwoods weirdos + social media.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Harding & Rob Brunner's Making Monsters, on YouTube:

A successful social media prankster and his fiancée find their idyllic countryside weekend escape turn into the ultimate video prank where the stakes are life and death being broadcast onto the dark web. Making Monsters is co-directed by Canadian filmmakers Justin Harding (A Night of Horror: Volume 1) & Rob Brunner, making their first film together after the "Restaurants on the Edge" TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Harding. Produced by Sean Buckley, Justin Harding, and Jarrett Siddall. This initially premiered at the Fantasy Filmfest event in Germany back in 2019. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Making Monsters direct-to-VOD starting March 26th this month. Anyone interested in this film?