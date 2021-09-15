Official Trailer for 'Son of Monarchs' Film About a Mexican Biologist

"Science meets magical realism." Warner Media / 150 and Labocine have debuted an official trailer for the acclaimed indie drama Son of Monarchs, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize for science / tech filmmaking at the fest, and also won the New American Cinema top prize at the Seattle Film Festival. After his grandmother's death, a Mexican biologist living in NYC returns to his hometown, nestled in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán, Mexico. The journey forces him to confront past traumas and reflect on his hybrid identity, sparking a personal and spiritual metamorphosis. Tenoch Huerta Mejía stars in this as Mendel, joined by Alexia Rasmussen, Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez, Noé Hernández, Paulina Gaitán, and William Mapother. This looks like an exquisite and thought-provoking feature, I'm looking forward to watching it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexis Gambis' Son of Monarchs, direct from YouTube:

After the death of his grandmother, a Mexican biologist living in New York City returns to his hometown nestled in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán after many years. The journey forces him to confront past traumas and reflect on his new hybrid identity, launching him on a personal and spiritual metamorphosis. Son of Monarchs is both written and directed by French-Venezuelan filmmaker Alexis Gambis, director of the films Mosaic, The Fly Room, and The Color of Time previously, plus the doc film Campo Experimental, as well as a number of short films. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize. Warner Media will debut Sons of Monarchs in select US theaters on October 15th, then streaming on HBO starting November 2nd, 2021 in the fall.