Official Trailer for 'Sparkling: The Story of Champagne' Documentary

"We turned them into sparkling wines long before Dom Pérignon ever set foot in Champagne." Gravitas Ventures has released an official US trailer for a British documentary film called Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, the latest in the ever-growing subgenre of wine documentaries. "Described as a love letter to the joys and pleasures of Champagne, this sparkling documentary shares inside perspectives from the A-list Champagne houses and features some very familiar faces." It's also explores England's early "connections to bubbly, from Churchill's love of Pol Roger to the Bond franchise and the Queen's vineyard – this light-hearted documentary returns some much needed celebration to our lives and provides a modern twist on Anglo-French relations." Shot on location in France, England, New York and LA. Featuring appearances by Vitalie Taittinger, Bruno Paillard, Sir Nicholas Soames, and even Stephen Fry. It doesn't look like the most complex or artistic doc, but it does make me want to open a bottle and enjoy some of that bubbly goodness.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Frank Mannion's doc Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, on YouTube:

Major champagne houses featured include Pol Roger (Churchill famously drank over 40,000 bottles in his lifetime), Bollinger (appearing in 15 Bond movies), plus Piper-Heidsieck (Marilyn Monroe's favourite), Taittinger, Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac, Cristal, Veuve Clicquot, Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor vineyard. It explores the legend of French monk Dom Perignon, who famously declared "I can taste the stars" when he discovered champagne, and examines the theory that the English actually invented champagne decades before Dom Perignon. It also looks at the impact of climate change. The champagne region is gradually becoming too hot leading to the likes of Pommery and Taittinger acquiring vineyards in southern England where the chalk soil is the same as the champagne region. Sparkling: The Story of Champagne is directed by producer Frank Mannion, making his feature directorial debut after also producing the doc Making of Plastic previously. This already opened first in the UK earlier this summer. Gravitas Ventures will release Sparkling: The Story of Champagne in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 13th. Who's into this?